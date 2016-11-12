Gralien Report Daily News for November 12, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- NASA keeping human spaceflight options open as Trump presidency looms News
- Trump taps climate-change skeptic to oversee EPA transition
- Other reasons climate change experts fear Trump’s presidency
- Will truth over alien UFOs stay buried now Hillary Clinton failed to make the White House?
- Chinese Construction Workers Set Off Dynamite And Uncover ‘New’ Dinosaur Species
- Mysterious ‘burning’ UFO spotted in the sky above capital city ‘favoured by aliens’
- Elsewhere, Myanmar debris: ‘Mystery object lands at jade mine’
- Nat Geo’s ‘Mars’ Miniseries Ready for Scientifically Accurate Liftoff
- Supermoon Forecast: The Moon Hasn’t Been This Close in Almost 69 Years
- UK’s Beagle 2 Mars Probe Nearly Aced 2003 Landing, Study Suggests
- The Doctor takes a trip across America
by
Two