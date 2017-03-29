Gralien Report Daily News for March 29, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Firm Floats Plan to Hang Colossal Skyscraper From an Asteroid
- ‘Sightings’ of extinct Tasmanian tiger prompt search in Queensland
- China’s Secret Space Program? Plans to crush SpaceX and the US space program
- SpaceX is about to make history by relaunching a used Falcon 9 rocket
- Juno orbiter races by Jupiter on fourth science pass
- They Fly Among Us: Italian Company Designs Hovercraft Shaped Like UFO
- California is the top state with most UFO sightings, say UFO experts
- Washington ranks among top 5 for UFO sightings, says author of new book
- Aliens or swamp gas? The mystery of Michigan’s most famous UFO sighting lives on
- Massive Submersible UFO Spotted Rising from Gulf of Mexico
- Fairy circles of Namibia: New research helps scientists gain insight
- Romeo and Juliet born next to one another in star-crossed coincidence
- Mysterious 10-Pound “Giant Blunt” Washes Up On Florida Beach
