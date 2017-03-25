Gralien Report Daily News for March 25, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- ‘Flight proven’ SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket poised for second launch
- Spacewalking Astronauts Prep Space Station to Dock with Commercial Spaceships
- Idaho woman blames hungry Bigfoot for crashing vehicle
- Alex Jones of INFOWARS has decided to back off ‘Pizzagate’ claims
- UFO Reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV Engineer Says He Saw Large Object
- Couple donates bug collection worth $10m, a goldmine for researchers
- Carrie Fisher’s performance in ‘Last Jedi’ won’t be digitally altered
- The Treasury Secretary is ‘not worried at all’ about robots taking jobs
- What the Heaven’s Gate suicides say about American culture
- Space Rock Mystery: Where Did the Fukang Meteorite Come From?
- Self-driving Uber involved in car Arizona crash: report
- What can NASA do to save Curiosity’s wheels?
by