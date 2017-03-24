Gralien Report Daily News for March 24, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- ‘New’ wave-like cloud finally wins official recognition
- This bizarre SpaceX rocket-snatching machine that looks like it belongs on Robot Wars
- MH370 ‘Found on Google Earth’? Ex US Air Force man claims it may be missing plane
- This ‘Ghost Plane’ Crash Is One Of The Weirdest Mysteries Of 2017
- NASA Says Claims Of UFOs Near Space Station Are A Bunch Of Space Garbage
- “TR-3B UFO” staked out nuclear power plant, claims shock government report
- More: Nuclear Regulatory Commission Declassified UFO Files at The Black Vault
- Nikola Tesla and the Conspiracy Against Water-Powered Cars
- Bizarre claims coded 4chan post hinted at terror attack day before slaughter
- Hubble telescope finds black hole shot out of a distant galaxy
- Solar powered skin could change lives for amputees
- Man Catches Largest Fish in Missouri History on Table Rock Lake
- Magical Thinking Won’t Get You to Mars
- Helping bees may set off deadly chain
- Walk like a man…
