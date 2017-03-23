Gralien Report Daily News for March 23, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- New view of dinosaurs could radically reshape their family tree
- Major shake-up suggests dinosaurs may have ‘UK origin’
- Mars rover spots clouds shaped by gravity waves
- Congress Mulls Options for Space Station Beyond 2024
- Rosetta’s comet shows scars from swing through inner solar system
- Let there be light: German scientists test ‘artificial sun’
- Photographer’s eerie brush with a UFO-like cloud goes viral
- Elsewhere, Harpoon Brewery Refreshes Look of UFO Beer Line
- Triangle UFO dips low over Pennsylvania witness
- Somaliland Sun – Last Human to Die Happy 30,000 Years Ago found in Ethiopia
- Christ’s Tomb at High Risk of “Catastrophic” Collapse, Scientists Warn
- Conspiracy Theory: Australia Doesn’t Exist
- What Was This ‘Ghost Rocket’?
by