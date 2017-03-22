Gralien Report Daily News for March 22, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Mystery shrouds deaths of adult twins found at the bottom of Dover cliffs with human ashes
- Scientists captured incredible photographic proof of a landslide on a comet
- Ancient relative of crabs, shrimps and lobsters is named in honor of David Attenborough
- SpaceX’s Dragon Cargo Ship Brings To Earth Science Experiments From Space Station
- Ancient quakes may point to sinking risk for part of California coast
- The endangered listing for the rusty patched bumblebee is finally given wings
- Massive circular shadow floats past space station
- British Tabloids Jump On Reports Of Shape-Shifting UFO
- 1 in 4 believe robots would make better politicians
- Mars Volcano Died at Same Time As Dinosaurs
by