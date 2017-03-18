Gralien Report Daily News for March 18, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- The road ahead: self-driving cars on the brink of a revolution in California
- Mystery man found hanging from electric pylon with £85 and a bus ticket.
- Key to Tardigrades’ ‘Superpowers’ Identified in Their DNA
- Will Humans Have to Upgrade Their Bodies to Survive on Mars?
- Buzz Aldrin hosts virtual reality experience on how to get to Mars
- These people eat monkeys and piranhas, have lowest rates of heart disease ever
- If You’re a Cryptozoologist, You May Want to Lighten Up on the Tech
- How 1,600 People Went Missing from Our Public Lands Without a Trace
- Huge blast and flash of light in the sky spreads fear and panic in Gilgit Baltistan
- The ayahuasca king: the man who gives jungle ‘medicine’ to lost souls
- People Hadn’t Set Foot In This Ancient ‘Lost City’ In The Honduran Jungle For 500 Years
- Watch out: Mammals shrink when Earth heats up
- Man arrested after tweet causes epilepsy seizure
