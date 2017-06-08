Gralien Report Daily News for June 8, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Oldest Fossils of Homo Sapiens Found in Morocco, Altering History of Our Species
- Scientists have done what Einstein said was impossible: used relativity to measure a star’s mass
- Former FBI Director James Comey Testifies About Trump and Russia
- Maybe the Aliens Aren’t Hiding, they’re Sleeping, Waiting for the Universe to Get Better
- Mystery “ape-like” creature captured on video prowling California foothills
- NASA Scientists Baffled By Mysterious Pit Photographed On Mars
- Skywatcher alert: Strawberry ‘mini moon’ to make appearance
- SpaceX wins contract to launch secret Air Force space plane
- Astronomers Say Milky Way Resides In A Great Cosmic Void
- Ancient Native American site found on California island
- Archaeologists Uncover 1700-year Old Roman Villa With Stunning Mosaics in Libya
- Return of Warminster Thing? Bizarre sighting near UK ‘UFO capital’ causes alien frenzy
- Tick-borne disease suspected in 2-year-old’s death
