Gralien Report Daily News for June 6, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- If there was ever life on Mars, Gale Crater could have hosted a variety of microbes
- Hottest Alien Planet Ever Discovered Is a Real Scorcher
- Scientists Just Solved The Strange Case of Pine Trees That Always Lean Towards The Equator
- Cat serial killer mystery grips French seaside resort after 200 kitties found dead
- Here’s What Emergency Medicine Will Look Like for Astronauts in Space
- Mystery of Cleveland Dinosaur Graveyard Finally Solved by Scientists
- The largest-ever gathering of space scientists will take place in Cork this summer
- Quantum Physics and Love are Weird and Confusing, but This Play Makes Sense of Them Both
- This Mystery Virus Is Being Compared to One of the World’s Worst Illnesses
- Maybe it’s Time to Stop Policing Psychedelic Science
- Citizen scientists help infectious bacteria researchers
- Light circling above hill at UFO hotspot caught on camera baffling skywatchers
- Elsewhere, UFO spotted over Cley Hill near Frome was not aliens
- India Just Committed to Selling Only Electric Cars by 2030
by