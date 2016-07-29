Gralien Report Daily News for July 29, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Mysterious Lights Streaking Over Las Vegas Sky Spark Theories of Unconventional Aircraft
- Clear Video of Triangle-Shaped Object Over Charlottsville, Virginia, Emerges
- Aliens? UFOs? Neither… ‘Space junk’ lights up Utah sky
- New Space Boots Vibrate to Help Astronauts Navigate
- Our Chemicals Are Killing Honey Bees’ Sex Lives
- Huge, once-hated fish now seen as weapon against Asian carp
- Pope offers lesson in mysteries of both evil and good at Auschwitz
- Germany’s five most mind-boggling conspiracy theories
- Florida announces Zika is likely being spread by mosquitoes in the continental US
- Beyond Lead: Flint Water Strongly Tied to Legionnaire’s Disease
- This is how you know it’s hot: Horse manure bursts into flames in Cayuga County
- What’s causing the mystery ‘boom’ in Sonora?
- Security Bots Will Battle in Vegas for Darpa’s Hacking Crown
