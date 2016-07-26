Gralien Report Daily News for July 26, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- This exoplanet system has tightly packed planets in ultra-precise orbits
- Call The Pied Piper: New Zealand Wants To Get Rid Of Its Rats. All Of Them
- Mystery ancient human ancestor found in Australasian family tree
- True visionary: Scientists find woman who sees 99mn more colors than everyone else
- This Discovery Shows Life Might Have Come From Space
- Meet Luca, the Ancestor of All Living Things
- Meet Graham, a ‘human’ designed to survive a car crash
- NASA Goes Under the Sea, Training Preparation for Mars
- Organic meat often still comes from factory farms
- What makes zombies so scary? Hint: it’s not the brain-eating
- These Bacterium-Mimicking Microbots May Be The Future Of Medicine
- Here’s How Pokémon Go Is Solving Crimes and Helping People
- Ancient air bubbles could revise history of Earth’s oxygen
- A relativistic-microwave theory of ball lightning?
- America’s fear of super-human technology
- Has the Beast of Bodmin Mystery Been Solved?