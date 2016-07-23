Gralien Report Daily News for July 23, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- World’s Smallest Hard Drive Writes Data Atom-By-Atom
- The Mysterious Disappearance of Flight 370 Will Remain a Mystery
- Miama airport workers’ disbelief as ‘UFO’ trailing blue smoke flies over the runway
- Aliens in Ayr? Astonishing video emerges of Scottish town visited by UFO
- Did astronaut reveal NASA’s codeword for aliens in live ISS feed?
- The space auction where a Sputnik model goes for $269000
- In Africa, Birds and Humans Form a Unique Honey Hunting Party
- Site with clues to fate of fabled Lost Colony may be saved
- Zika found in common house mosquitoes in Brazil
- What formed the right eye of the ‘Man in the Moon’?
- Has a tiny piece of the D.B. Cooper mystery been solved?
- After ‘Finding Dory,’ scientists present farming Dory
- A Look at the Weird, Wild World of Death Fraud
- The Egyptian conspiracy theory obsession
- How Fast Is Earth Moving?
by