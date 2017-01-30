Gralien Report Daily News for January 30, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- 38000-Year-Old Cave Art Found In French Cave
- Elon Musk And The space traveler’s guide to the universe
- Elsewhere, here’s why Elon Musk is changing his tune on Trump
- Study says grass carp have invaded three of the Great Lakes
- Search for missing Mo. woman turns up 2 male corpses in 2 weeks
- The Unquiet Dead: 600 grave sites vandalized at OH cemetery
- Mysterious amnesia case cluster alarms Mass health officials
- Mystery loud blast heard in Washington D.C. Sunday night
- Anybody’s Guess: Callers Offer Theories on Alhambra’s Mystery Booms
- Elsewhere, this theory on loud bangs isn’t rock solid
- Entire school in Jamaica gets ‘possessed’ by ‘evil demon’
- ‘UFOs are REAL’ Prime Minister’s calls for alien probe REVEALED in secret files
- Russian Rockets Sold To NASA May Blow Up Due To Faulty Metal
- NASA’s reconfigurable radio can track planes over oceans
- Moon slides by Venus over the next few days
- Supervolcano ‘worse than Vesuvius’ ready to blow
