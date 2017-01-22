Gralien Report Daily News for January 22, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Solar Storm Could Hit Earth Within Next Decade, May Cost US More Than $40 Billion Daily
- NASA scientists prepare for life on Mars … in Hawaii
- Photos: Atlas V rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral with SBIRS
- Image of the Day: A NASA probe just flew closer to Jupiter than any time in history
- Ever Wondered What A Pluto Landing Would Be Like? Let NASA Show You
- Mars Missions Could Accelerate Under Trump Administration
- The Mystery of New Washington Under Donald Trump
- ‘It shook the house’: Uptown residents puzzled over mysterious ‘booms’
- Millions of CIA documents reveal UFO investigations and more
- What is Donald Trump’s role in the Illuminati? Conspiracy theories on new US President
- CBS Affiliate Reignites Debunked Pizzagate Conspiracy Theory
- Who killed JFK? A guide to the Kennedy conspiracy theories
- Island mystery: Woman’s disappearance from South Padre has investigators puzzled
- Sherlock Holmes and the strange case of anti-intellectualism
