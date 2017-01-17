Gralien Report Daily News for January 17, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 finally called off with mystery unsolved
- Happy Birthday Betty: Here are 15 of White’s Best Quotes for her 95th Birthday
- Human Arrival In North America Set At 24,000 Years Ago
- Video of hulking Circle B alligator draws worldwide gasps
- Apollo Astronaut Eugene Cernan, Last Man to Walk on the Moon, Dies at 82
- D.B. Cooper could have worked at Portland-area tech firm, scientists say
- May the force be with your salad: Artist makes Yoda out of vegetables
- Dismembered deer carcasses remain Friday the 13th mystery in Ohio
- Sulfuric acid clouds on Venus hide a ‘bizarre’ anomaly that spans the entire planet
- Facebook’s price tag for Oculus actually $3 billion, Zuckerberg reveals in court testimony
- An Ice Shelf Is Cracking In Antarctica, But Not For The Reason You Think
- ‘Elvis is alive’ and 11 more top conspiracy theories
- Giant gravity wave spotted on Venus
- A galactic murder mystery
