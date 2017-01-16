Gralien Report Daily News for January 16, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Mystery flashing lights speed past International Space Station
- Could dark streaks in Venus’ clouds be microbial life?
- Who owns the moon? Competition heats up for Google’s Lunar X Prize
- This star has a secret – even better than ‘alien megastructures’
- Police hunt for George Michael mystery visitors seen outside home before death
- Soldier found dead at Fort Hood is 12th to die there in last 2 months
- Pendant discovered at Nazi death camp may be connected to Anne Frank, researchers say
- Weird ‘Urban Myths’ Michael Jackson Episode Canceled Following Controversy
- Mystery white light spotted over Manchester coincides with massive explosion sound
- UFO hunter demands ‘scientific inquiry’ into black object flying over Bristol channel
- Dark, cold days may have been what actually drove the dinosaurs extinct
- Newly Discovered Tombs In Egypt Have Remains Of Babies And Crocodiles
- 2000-Year-Old Maya Superhighway Discovered in the Jungle of Guatemala
- This weird, sponge-like stuff is 10 times stronger than steel
- Breakthrough: Was D.B. Cooper a Boeing worker?
- The Road to Pseudoscientific Thinking
