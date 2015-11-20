Gralien Report Daily News for November 20, 2015

Here are today’s headlines…
- Gunmen attack luxury hotel in Mali capital, take 170 hostages
- Islamist commandos free 80 hostages, news sources say
- Aspiring bomb makers, ISIS, and ‘red mercury’: why they’ve never found it
- Hemingway’s Paris Memoir Flies Off Shelves in Show of Defiance
- Tel Aviv: 5 dead after Palestinian knife and gun attack in West Bank
- Hunt for Key Suspect in Paris Attacks Intensifies
- Leaked NSA doc reveals ‘sheer luck’ needed to find useful info in sea of surveillance data
- Meanwhile, why Does the FBI Keep Arresting Asian-American Scientists?
- Spider found in Brazilian caves named after ‘Lord of the Rings’ character
- Secret pagan basilica in Rome emerges from the shadows after 2,000 years
- Fossilized Forest In Norway Triggered Dramatic Climate Change 380 Million Years Ago
- Princeton University to mull dropping Woodrow Wilson’s name in racism row
- Nicolas Cage Stops Filming To Help Ohio Man Find His Missing Daughter
- Scientists Develop “Freeze-Ray,” Supervillains Rejoice
- ‘Dead’ Galaxy May Hide Dark Matter Surprise
- The Five Most Earth-Like Exoplanets (So Far)
- Elsewhere, this dwarf star packs a magnetic punch
- Acorn worm genome reveals gill origins of human pharynx
- Antarctica Is Gaining Ice, So Why Is the Earth Still Warming?
- Bird’s lightning ‘tap dance’ caught on camera
- The Koch intelligence agency
Great piece about the Kock intelligence agency. Near the end of the article, the fear the left feels about losing their strangle hold on the nation is palpable. And you can feel the left is losing the fight. I’ve seen the model play out in the last two elections. No wonder we constantly hear the shrill shreeks on leftist blogs about the libertarian brothers. They are the stake through the blood sucking heart of the leftist vampire institution.