Gralien Report Daily News for July 12, 2015

Here are today’s headlines…
- Alien Love: NASA craft discovers heart shape on Pluto as flyby nears
- Sea levels could rise 20 feet above their current levels: study
- Global Temperature Increase of 1 Degree Caused Sea Level Rise of 6 Meters
- New study links climate change denials with conspiracy theories
- Monsters: A quick look at newly-discovered ‘monster’ black holes
- Why Elon Musk’s Hyperloop may be built overseas before it comes to the US
- UFO expert’s analysis on new video: “Holy S**t”. Skeptics Consider RCM Instead
- Discovery of one of Mesoamerica’s oldest known ancient pyramidal tombs
- Scientists Drop Camera in Underwater Volcano, Find Sharks Living Inside
- Ancient Civilizations And Cowboys Come Together At Rock Art Ranch
- Inside the chilling ‘Skull Church’ made up of over 40,000 skeletons
- Mount St. Helens, still steaming, holds the world’s newest glacier
- My baby monitor just produced a paranormal horror movie
- Rhode Island beach to reopen after mysterious blast
- Bumblebees Are ‘Intolerant’ Towards Climate Change
- Panda lease system to be reformed to ensure animals’ well-being
- Drug lord Chapo Guzman tunnels out of maximum-security Mexico prison
- A Soft, Durable Robot Can Be Made… with 3D Printers
Sea level rises 6 meters!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! They forgot to mention the time it took it to do so. 3 million (3,000,000) years. Of course they are finding seashells on mountain tops…so….
I was told the other day that if I drank out of my favorite coffee cup for the rest of my life that I would die!!!!