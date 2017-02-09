Gralien Report Daily News for February 9, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Massive ice shelf break forces Antarctic researchers to evacuate
- Fire at French nuclear power plant takes reactor off grid; no associated nuclear risk
- What could a nuclear bomb test site and the moon have in common?
- Major global warming study again questioned, again defended
- The First Americans? South Carolina’s Controversial Topper Site Yields New Secrets
- 12th Dead Sea Scrolls cave discovered in Israel1
- Ancient undersea landslide discovered in Australia
- Ice quakes go boom in the Dufferin County night
- Man allegedly mistakes police helicopter for UFO
- UFO ‘chases passenger jet’ through the sky as baffled witness releases video
- UFO caught ‘chasing military jet’ above air base in baffling video
- How to stop worrying about fake news and love conspiracy theories
