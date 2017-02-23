Gralien Report Daily News for February 23, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Why did this ancient worm have huge jaws?
- Plane flies along Antarctica’s giant Larsen crack
- David Lynch: Solving Laura Palmer’s Murder Killed ‘Twin Peaks’
- Egypt’s Beloved Koshary Is A Modern Mystery In An Ancient Cuisine
- Footprints in the Snow: The Curious Case of the Sunnyslope Sasquatch
- DNA evidence proves a maternal dynasty existed in North America 1200 years ago
- Mystery as massive hairy blob-like ‘monster’ washes up on beach in the Philippines
- Scientists discover new frog species small enough to sit on a fingernail
- Report Says European Mystery Radiation Isn’t Real; Air Force still investigating
- Having A Cat Does Not Cause Mental Illness, New Study Suggests
- Exhibitions of ancient Greek, Chinese science to run in parallel
- Yes, Bigfoot should be Washington’s official cryptid
- Life imitates Akira: the NSA’s fear of psychic nukes
