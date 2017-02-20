Gralien Report Daily News for February 20, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- We thought New Zealand was an island nation. Scientists say it’s the tip of a ‘hidden continent.’
- ‘Tully monster’ mystery is far from solved, group argues
- Commercial space flights from UK by 2020 under new government plans
- Hitler’s phone, ‘the most destructive ‘weapon’ of all time,’ sold for $243000
- Quick-moving black dot sparks UFO theories; experts say “its just a shadow of a jet”
- 5 surprising things about the ‘Phoenix Lights’ sighting we learned at UFO Congress
- Harvard University Scientists Claim Mammoths Will Soon Be Back
- A Million People Live in These Underground Nuclear Bunkers
- Using Virtual Reality Underwater Is Weird (but Fun)
- James Blunt says Carrie Fisher ‘predicted the day of her death on a Princess Leia cutout’
- What’s With The Weird Weather? Environmental Expert Offers Explanation
- Medics drag miracle dad, 54, back from the dead after he has 27 heart attacks
