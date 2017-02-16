Gralien Report Daily News for February 16, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Harvard and MIT Scientists Win Gene-Editing Patent Fight
- To prevent serious medical conditions, scientists should be able to edit people’s DNA, panel says
- Scientists Have Found Something Seriously Weird Beneath Yellowstone
- Astronomers discover 60 new worlds, find ‘super Earth’
- This Enormous Exoplanet Is Having a Strange Influence on Its Star
- First live birth evidence in a dinosaur relative is discovered
- Iron Age Potters Carefully Recorded Earth’s Magnetic Field — By Accident
- The Endangered Species Act may be heading for the threatened list. This hearing confirmed it
- India smashes the record for the most satellites launched by a single rocket
- Autism predicted by infant brain changes, study says
- Winston Churchill’s views on aliens revealed in lost essay
- Was a ‘huge flashing UFO’ filmed hovering over Texas and Normandy three months apart?
- Scientists May Have Solved The Mystery Of Nodding Syndrome
- History Mystery: Officials Search For Man Behind Name Of Fred Douglas Park
