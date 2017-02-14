Gralien Report Daily News for February 14, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Valentine’s Day, so lucrative for businesses, has a naughty history
- Here are 13 Valentine’s Day songs for lovers and loners alike
- Valentine’s Day on a Martian Moon: This week’s Gralien Report Podcast
- Elsewhere, Here Are 12 of the Best Valentine’s Day Phobias
- Red Sprites, Blue Jets, Pixies, Elves: Weird Lights Studied from Space
- Empire State Building-sized space rock may hit Earth, says NASA
- Meanwhile, this asteroid resembles dungeons and dragons dice
- 600-year-old starlight bolsters Einstein’s “spooky action” theory
- Baby Supernova Discovery Hints at How Star Explosions Are Born
- You Can Help Make the Next Great Exoplanet Discovery From Your Laptop
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- What makes this New Zealand beach a whale graveyard?
- ‘UFO’ baffles residents of Normandy after continuously hovering over French coast
- Blade Runner 2049 Will Keep CGI To A Minimum, Emphasizing Sequel’s Practical Effect
- Ethicists advise caution in applying CRISPR gene editing to humans
- Diana: 1902 spotting of Bigfoot in Bannock County
