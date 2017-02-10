Gralien Report Daily News for February 10, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- DeepMind’s AI has learnt to become ‘highly aggressive’ when it feels like it’s going to lose
- Over 400 Whales Have Been Stranded on a New Zealand Beach and Most Have Died
- New NASA tech can survive much longer on the atmospheric hellscape that is Venus
- NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept
- NASA Space Launch System Opens Pathway To Mars… And Thousands Of Jobs On Earth
- As bee populations dwindle, robot bees may pick up some of their pollination slack
- Archaeologists Unearth New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave
- Scientists at Stanford uncovered a 5000-year-old Chinese beer recipe, then brewed it
- ‘Superflares’ Likely Made Proxima b Uninhabitable Long Ago
- As Antarctic ice shelves shrink, ‘shelfwatchers’ await major break-off
- Mystery Object: Was a UFO spotted over Winter Park?
- UFO Spotters Say Spaceship Flew Past Colorado Ski Resort
- Reports of an alien abduction and UFO sightings made to police
