Gralien Report Daily News for February 1, 2017

- 3-billion-year-old crystals inside underwater volcano could be from an ancient continent
- ALS Patients Communicate for First Time in Years With New Device
- Scientist cracks mystery of the frog’s powerful tongue. It’s called spit.
- Scientists retrieve 80-million-year-old dinosaur protein in ‘milestone’ paper
- Tuberculosis-resistant cows developed for the first time using CRISPR technology
- Has NASA been hiding a “UFO”? Saucer spotted at Jet Propulsion Lab
- Dig This: Researchers Found a 38000-Year-Old Engraving in France
- Space Archaeologist Wants Citizen Scientists To Identify Archaeological Looting
- MIT Researchers Use 3D Printing to Create Soft, Nearly Invisible Hydrogel Robots
- An orangutan will have a chance to find her mate — through Tinder
- Killer fruit? Lychee cause of mysterious disease that plagued Indian town
- The Enduring Mystery of Jefferson Airplane’s ‘Surrealistic Pillow’
- Celestial cat meets cosmic lobster
