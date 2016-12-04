Gralien Report Daily News for December 4, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Buzz Aldrin: Altitude sickness forced South Pole evacuation
- Meanwhile, why is a blue cloud appearing over Antarctica?
- ‘Rare UFO-like fog dome’ appears in sky as temperatures drop to -4C
- Elsewhere, Some Claim UFO Cover-Up As Terrified Witness Films Chase In Canada
- Turkey ‘UFO invasion’ video causes a stir… but is everything really as it seems?
- Russian resupply ship lost; International Space Station crew is fine
- Make room Copernicium, there’s a new heavy metal band on the periodic table
- Study Offers New Insight On How Pluto’s Icy Heart Came To Be
- Medical Mystery: Why were his daughter’s hands blue?
- 7 weird things that happen when you’re breast-feeding
- Lessons in life and the universe from a cup of tea
- Could Pluto’s frozen ocean still harbor life?
- After Math: The Weird Science
by