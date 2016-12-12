Gralien Report Daily News for December 12, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Echoes in gravitational waves hint at a breakdown of Einstein’s general relativity
- Nasa and Stephen Hawking are working on a nano-starship that can travel 1/5th the speed of light
- Ancient eclipse records revise modern calculations of Earth’s spin
- The Life-Changing Magic of Psillocybin Mushrooms
- More: Earth’s Slowing Rotation Made 2016 ‘Longest year ever’
- This ‘Gentle Bot’ brings a human touch to the field of robotics
- Skype’s radical real-time voice translator now works with normal phone calls
- NASA Launching 8 Small Satellites Monday to Improve Hurricane Forecasts
- Conspiracy theorists believe a secret city exists beneath Antarctica
- Nat Geo’s ‘Mars’ Airs Test of Psychological Stress
- Cat Tongues Are Freaking Weird, Man
- The Case of the Shrinking Reindeer
by
It’s just like Blade Runner. Science is getting that way. Imagine 2000 years past 2019 “I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe”….. Really interesting, Thank you.
You guys should be looking into the story from last Friday that announced the NSA was attempting to hack into Georgia’s state election system, and the cyber security team in Georgia traced the attack back to the NSA…only to have the story about the CIA having a “secret assessment” given to the Prez on Saturday night (that came out Saturday night from friendly leftist state news sites) (that also immediately had a million people “talking about the matter” on Facebook that has remained that amount to this day) that claims Russia was doing a bad thing with our election. THAT complete part of the story, about Russia, (from out of the White House) is completely unsubstantiated.