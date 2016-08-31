Gralien Report Daily News for August 31, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Could Life Have Been Discovered on Mars by NASA’s 1976 Viking Mission?
- ‘Wow!’ Again? SETI Mystery Signal Could Long Puzzle Astronomers
- Meanwhile, NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Completes First Jupiter Flyby
- The Maya Were Tracking the Planets Long Before Copernicus
- New Species Of Pterosaur From Early Jurassic Era Discovered In Patagonia
- Evacuations lifted, California’s massive fire is now 20 percent contained
- In study of Tasmanian devils with bizarre cancer, WSU scientists find reason for hope
- Their Masters’ Voices: Dogs Understand Tone And Meaning Of Words
- Countless tiny black holes might be hurtling through space like cosmic bullets
- Cyborgs are already here, but the next steps will make you nauseous
- This ‘Octobot’ Is the First Autonomous Soft Robot
- Wavy Greenland rock features ‘are oldest fossils’
- Rare beaked whale found on Marin beach
- Fan fiction booms, but it’s not a free for all
