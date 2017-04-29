Gralien Report Daily News for April 29, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Time travel is ‘possible’ — mathematically anyway
- Forever Stamp to commemorate total eclipse of the sun, debut in Wyoming
- Ancient menorah tablet shows ‘clear Jewish presence’ in Caesarea
- If Mars Is Colonized, We May Not Need to Ship In the Bricks
- Cassini’s First Grand Finale Images Are Stunning—But What Are We Really Looking At?
- Edmonton man who inspired ‘Yoga Hoser’ arrested in possession of $1.2-mil ancient statue
- Alex Jones Calls A Press Conference To Tell Reporters They Suck
- How Doctor Who’ Season 10 Will Address Whitewashing of History
- DARPA Funds Brain-stimulation Research to Speed Learning
- The Mother of the Water: In Search of Percy Fawcett’s Giant Anaconda
- Remains thought to be from city’s first structure
- Loud ‘booms’ heard across San Diego
- …and a likely source (similar) to the San Diego Booms
- DNA of extinct humans found in caves
- Archaeologists discover ancient petroglyph in Guanacaste
- Celebrate archaeology month at Pictograph Cave
