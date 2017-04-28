Gralien Report Daily News for April 28, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- No Bones About It: Scientists Recover Ancient DNA From Cave Dirt
- People reporting extraterrestrial sightings to Trump’s new ‘criminal alien’ hotline
- New eclipse Forever stamp will magically transform into the moon
- NASA Astronauts Are Close to Identifying Unknown Microbe Colonies That Grow in Space
- NASA is running out of space suits — and it’s years away from having new ones ready
- ‘Giant Hurricane’ on Saturn: 1st Images Back from Cassini’s Epic Ring Dive
- Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones loses primary custody of his kids
- Scientists Think They’ve Finally Identified the Trigger for Solar Eruptions
- The Globalists Are In Charge, For Now
- Scientists found a no-frills way to build on Mars
- Why We Don’t Need Aliens to Make Us Smart
