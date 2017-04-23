Gralien Report Daily News for April 22, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Tiny ‘hobbits’ were actually a separate species: study
- Double sunset: Could ‘Tatooine’ planets be habitable?
- Why people are marching for science: ‘There is no Planet B’
- After the March for Science, It’s Time to Get Political
- Ocean ‘conveyor belt’ brings billions of plastic particles into Arctic waters
- Cosmic Speck: See Earth Through Saturn’s Rings in Amazing Cassini Photo
- Death by asteroid: Most likely ways for a space rock to kill you
- Thousands of tiny satellites are about to go into space and possibly ruin it forever
- A teenage girl was ‘brainwashed’ before she was abducted by her teacher, her father says
- Death of TV producer five days after childbirth still a mystery
- Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk
