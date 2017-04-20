Gralien Report Daily News for April 20, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Newfound Alien Planet Is Best Place Yet to Search for Life
- Scientists, educators to mark Earth Day with NJ March for Science
- President Trump to Call NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson in Space Monday
- Trillions of Plastic Bits, Swept Up by Current, Are Littering Arctic Waters
- NASA captures images of large asteroid flying by Earth
- What Would Life On Saturn’s Moon Enceladus Look Like?
- Ohio science professor explains why Bigfoot likely isn’t real
- Scientists have discovered vast systems of flowing water in Antarctica. And that worries them
- Viewers get creative in explaining strange Southern Highlands noise
- Lyrids to Put on a Weekend Light Show
