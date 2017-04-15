Gralien Report Daily News for April 15, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Researchers Find A New Way To Make Water From Thin Air
- Professors name dinosaur after digging up thousands of bones
- ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ — Why Luke’s Shocking Words Are 100 Percent Right
- NASA Satellite Will Watch Earth Breathe from Space
- Enceladus’ Subsurface Energy Source: What It Means for Search for Life
- Image Confirms Invisible Dark Matter Connects Galaxies In The Universe
- “Man Responsible For Digging Giant Hole Explains Why He Did It”
- Saturn’s adorable UFO-shaped moon, Atlas, gets a close-up
- Triangle UFO hovers low over rural Pennsylvania
- Texas warns about biggest mumps outbreak in 22 years
- UFO-Like Strange Clouds Returning to Wyoming
