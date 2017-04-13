Gralien Report Daily News for April 13, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Astronomers May Have Caught the First Image of a Black Hole’s Event Horizon
- Jupiter Has Great Cold Spot That Rivals Gas Planet’s Shrinking Red Spot
- A Dinosaur Cousin’s Crocodile Ankles Surprise Paleontologists
- Australian Scientists Discover More Than 50 New Spider Species on a Single Expedition
- Florida manatees should survive through coming century, experts say
- There Are 60000+ Species Of Tree Worldwide, Scientists Say
- Endangered right whales deliver fewest births in 17 years
- No Ant Left Behind: Warrior Ants Carry Injured Comrades Home
- What makes a knot strong? Scientists have figured out how your shoelaces untie themselves
- A hot new conspiracy theory is tearing up the flat-Earth movement
- Conspiracy theories used to be a fringe obsession. Now they’re mainstream
- See a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid From Your Backyard
