Gralien Report Daily News for April 12, 2017

- Physicists discover an unexpected force acting on nanoparticles in a vacuum
- NASA to Aliens: ‘Please Take Care of This Planet, As We Have Failed’
- You’re tying your shoes wrong: Bad knots, walking untie laces
- Could Having More Bigfoot Skeptics Help Cryptozoology? Maybe So.
- What the Wealthy’s Quest for Immortality Means for You
- Top Scientists Revamp Standards To Foster Integrity In Research
- NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean worlds
- Great Barrier Reef ‘cooking and dying’ as seas heat up, warn scientists
- People reveal their spookiest paranormal experiences
- Astronomers Just Detected a Huge Cold Spot on Jupiter
- 85-year-old man attempts Everest climb
- I Went to the ‘Contact’ Radio Telescope with the Astrophysicist
- Unidentified Flying Objects in Early History
- The dolphins that surf with humans
