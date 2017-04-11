Gralien Report Daily News for April 11, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Whew: Asteroid to fly safely past Earth on April 19
- On this day in 1904, the ‘wickedest man in Britain’ completed his religious treatise
- Ultrasound captures twin girls sharing a ‘kiss’ inside the womb
- Is There Life After Death? Here’s the Science
- Look up! Don’t miss this week’s ‘Pink Moon’
- Auroras on Uranus Dazzle in New Hubble Telescope Views
- Happy Inception Day to Blade Runner Replicant Leon Kowalski
- Watch three space station astronauts make a bull’s-eye landing in the Kazakhstan desert
- Great Barrier Reef Devastated by ‘Severe’ Coral Bleaching
- ‘The Conjuring’: Warner Bros may have to prove ghosts exist in US lawsuit
- Theorists claim new lead in Roswell (which won’t go away) with ‘magnetic’ rock
- Mystery boom befuddles Maine authorities
- Brain Area May Reveal When We Dream
- NASA puts the Earth up for adoption
by