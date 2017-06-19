Gralien Daily News for June 19, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- A trove of new strange creatures have been discovered off the Australian coast
- People are really obsessed with this new deep-sea worm for some reason
- Elon Musk claims Mars colony dreams critical to avoid ‘Doomsday’ event
- Mining this asteroid between Mars and Jupiter would net $10 quintillion
- New form of carbon that’s hard as a rock, yet elastic, like rubber
- Mystery beast from the Ice Age is dug up by school kids in Siberia, leaving experts baffled
- These 11 Dimensional Structures Could Help Us Understand How the Brain Works
- The Weird Biomedical Tech From IEEE’s Biggest Robotics Conference
- Scientists solve 30-year old mystery on how resistance genes spread
- Encounter with a hoatzin in deepest Amazonia
- Ravens remember people who have done them wrong
- 1600-year-old mosaic discovered by farmers in Turkey’s Adıyaman province
- Dangerous Crime Lords, Ancient Mayan Gods Await Shaman Archeologist
- Beaver teeth used by pre-historic man to carve haunting 11000-year-old statue
- Ancient Muslim City Discovered in Ethiopia Could Reveal Details of Islam’s History in Africa
