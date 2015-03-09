This week on The Paranormal Report, a famous UFO story has landed… in the halls of a History Museum. Is this one giant leap for UFO advocacy by mainstream institutions? Meanwhile, serial ghost-merchandise purchaser Zak Bagans has bought one famous serial killer’s cooking pot… we say, “ew.”

TPR 128: The Roswell Slides Debate Continues

Also, there’s a lot of ‘spirit’ at this school for psychics, and we debate the ethics of charging for psychic services before (yes, see if you could predict that this was coming…), Jim turns his attention to the Roswell Slides, whose ‘mysterious’ owner has spoken out about his find. What can we really expect with the big reveal in May? And finally, AI can now master an Atari 2600 Pro… how long before they take over the world?

