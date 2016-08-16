TGR 08.16.16. Sasquatch: The ‘Men Stealers’

This week on The Gralien Report, Micah is joined in studio by longtime friend Jeremy London as the subject of time is on the table, and whether the perceptual nature of “time” is suggestive of a concept that can exist apart from the “time” of physics and Einstein’s relativity. We draw on the knowledge of the late comedian extraordinaire, George Carlin, for a bit of further insight on this, in addition to news and a bit of time catching up on emails from our listeners.

Then in the second hour, we examine a handful of early reports of Sasquatch in the Pacific Northwest, including a diary from a missionary in the region who, in writing of the “legends” of the Natives there, wrote of the mountain giants who were “men stealers.” This eerie statement is in keeping with long held traditions about Sasquatch kidnappings, which we examine along with other folkloric beliefs about the creatures.

