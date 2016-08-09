TGR 08.08.16. Animalistic Oddities and Fortean Fatalities

This week on The Gralien Report, our interest in the odd takes us into this week’s latest unusual news. For instance, nearly 70 snakes were found in a Texas home where man recently died. Elsewhere, an officer who was said to have shot the ‘Loveland Frogman’ in 1972 now says the story is a hoax… well, sort of. And of other alleged upright-walking creatures in question, North Carolina residents are reportedly being “spooked” by Bigfoot, although other news of local oddities has preoccupied Micah lately, as the famous Brown Mountain Lights are apparently back in business, with reports surfacing about newly captured footage by a team of scientists at Appalachian State University.

We further the discussion with a number of reports of odd things happening elsewhere abroad, which includes a strange “man-like” beast killed in Australia more than 150 years ago. What was the animal really… a “Yowie”, the Australian equivalent to Bigfoot, or was it in fact some other creature, perhaps a now-extinct species of marsupial?

In the second hour, we examine cases where people who have disappeared were actually attempting to avoid being found by searchers, as well as cases of “Fortean Fatalities”, where the missing have been found, but under equally mysterious circumstances. Chief among these had been the strange disappearance of Elisa Lam, a Canadian student whose body was later recovered under very unusual circumstances. However, even stranger than her death had been the footage of her captured from the elevator in the Cecil Hotel, where she was later found dead. Does the footage indicate the onset of mental illness, or as some suggest, was Lam under some other kind of influence, or perhaps even pursuit by an individual off-camera, in the hours prior to her disappearance? We examine these questions, as well as a possible conclusion to this odd story based on logical deduction, on this week’s episode of The Gralien Report Podcast.

