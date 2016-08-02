TGR 08.01.16. Stranger Things: Anatomy of a Modern Cult Classic

This week on The Gralien Report Podcast, we embark on our foray into the unexplained with an examination of the latest news of the weird. We begin with a look at mysterious cases of abnormal human brains, before shifting toward the ongoing search for answers about life in the universe. We also look at why some researchers are concerned about an eventual impact we may have with an asteroid which we’ll soon be studying. While samples from Bennu, as it has been dubbed, may teach us about the origins of the universe, will it ultimately deliver a “kiss of death”, or will technology intervene in the coming years that may help steer the course of humanity away from death-dealing space rocks?

Then in hour two, look at the fascination viewers have with the new Netflix series Stranger Things, which incorporates elements of the supernatural, psychic phenomenon, conspiracies, monsters and the occult, and alternate dimensions into a program widely recognized as an instant “cult classic.” But is there more to why we love this show, and its homages to 1980s culture? We’ll explore this, and more, on this week’s podcast.

Sign up today and get access to the entire back catalogue of Gralien Enigmas, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the Gralien X Podcast. You can also“Like” us on Facebook, or sign up to follow us on Twitter:

@MicahHanks

@Gralien Report

Got information or comments you’d like to share with us for an upcoming edition of the program? Send Micah an email with your thoughts or other information.

by