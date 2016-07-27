TGR 07.25.16. Giant Salamanders and Signals From Space

This week on The Gralien Report, conspiracy claims abound from the DNC, where some have likened the unrest to a “Cold War-era spy novel”. By the end of this election, all the maddness may very well have Micah spontaneously transmogrifying into a giant Pacific barking salamander, and diving beneath the nearest log… but apart from the known species of giant (and yes, barking) salamanders in the Pacific Northwest, could there be something much larger, particularly around the Trinity Alps? Some have claimed to see salamanders as large as three feet in length, which is roughly the size of some Asian species. Could they exist in the Northwestern Americas as well?

We examine this, as well as the latest science behind spooky action at a distance, and why this is redefining how we envision quantum mechanics. Then in the second hour, along with listener emails and other general commentary, we revisit the search for answers behind alleged “mystery satellites” that were observed back in the 1950s, as discussed on an episode a few weeks back. What do these strange objects have to do with the peculiar phenomenon of long-delayed radio echoes, and furthermore, why does this have some researchers talking about “alien probes” that may exist even further out in space?

