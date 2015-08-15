TPR136: Is Jim Harold Really a Human-Alien Hybrid?

On this edition of The Paranormal Report, Jim asks the heavy questions about UFOs and possible alien life… including whether our friendly neighborhood podcaster may be one himself!

Later in the program, he’ll help listeners understand what led him to question this, but in other items of news, a HuffPo writer asks whether drones mean the end of UFO investigation? Also, a UFO video over Puerto Rico has been analyzed in a new 161-page report, and a Vatican astronomer confirms his belief in “UFOs and aliens”… or does he?

On the ancient mysteries front, a secret doorway may have been discovered within the walls of King Tut’s tomb, and an ‘elongated’ Akraim skull displays cranial deformation.

Jim and Micah will both be attending the Paradigm Symposium in Minneapolis, Minnesota this October 1-4 2015, and we’d love to see you there. Do you have your tickets yet? Tell them you heard about this on The Paranormal Report and receive 20% off your purchase by calling (651) 468-8115.

