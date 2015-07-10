TPR 135: Artificial Intelligence and Immortality

On this edition of The Paranormal Report, Jim and Micah kick things off by looking at recent reports that indicate a surge in UFO reports in the month of June, 2015. The data was supplied by MUFON, as reported on by our friends at OpenMinds; however, what kinds of factors might possibly influence reports of strange things seen in the skies, and could technology be the primary underlying influence?

Download Artificial Intelligence and Immortality on The Paranormal Report

Meanwhile, the New Horizons probe reportedly shut down just after sending images of “mystery spots” never before seen on Pluto… with little doubt, some alien enthusiasts will argue this was because of the signal being intercepted by the dwarf planet’s ET inhabitants; but what does NASA have to say about the strange affair?

Jim also brings us a strange story of ghost hunters who found evidence of the dead while on a hunt… but it’s not what you think; and we also look at one man’s family tree… and how he found the famous Fortean folk-devil known as the Jersey Devil in it.

Finally, our top stories involve Elon Musk, who aims to save the world from potentially evil Artificial Intelligence, which reminded Jim of a scientist who is working on a similarly singular technology: life extension, with the hope that human longevity might be extended indefinitely. Jim asks us a few poignant questions, such as what the repercussions of immortality would be, let alone considerations about prolonged human life in a world where co-habitation occurs between people and advanced A.I.?

Our final story features an update from Micah on the recent wave of “mystery booms” reported in New Zealand. The likely scenario in this instance involves geological activity, although not all the booms reported around the world fit this category, with some data suggesting sonic booms from aircraft, as well as variety of atmospheric phenomena.

Be sure to subscribe to The Paranormal Report on iTunes, and while you’re at it, check out our YouTube channel for more classic shows with Jim, Clayton, and Micah.

by