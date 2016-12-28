TGR 12.27.16. 2016 Wrap-Up: The Year in Review

This week on The Gralien Report, as we wrap up 2016, we take a moment to pay tribute in remembering the late actress Carrie Fisher, whose famous portrayal of Princess Leia in the Star Wars films made her one of the most recognizable cultural icons of the 20th century. We also discuss the latest possible evidence of extraterrestrial radio signals detected from worlds far away, and the discovery of a strange sound in the ocean depths that some think could be evidence of a new species… but of what variety?

In hour two, along with messages from our listeners, we feature a roundup of our favorite stories from 2016, which range from the creepy clown panic that occurred in the weeks leading up to Halloween, the search for alien megastructures, biotech companies trying to reanimate the dead, and a variety of new animal species that were found over the course of the last twelve months. All this, and more, on this week’s edition of The Gralien Report.

