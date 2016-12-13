TGR 12.12.16. Are There ‘Humanzees’ In Our Midst?

This week on The Gralien Report, after sounding our special “Fake News” alert, we delve into discussion about cave dwellers, sea serpents, and mysteries of the past. Among these, we study an ancient settlement found off the coast of Sweden that is changing the way we see ancient humans and their activities… what does this have to do with Atlantis, and is there any truth to the legends about the fabled sunken city?

Then in hour two, as we consider strange mutations and the ways humanity may be affecting nature, the conversation takes us back in time to the 1920s, when a Soviet scientist was actively trying to discern whether humans could be interbred with chimpanzees and other apes, in order to create a hypothetical hybrid species known as “humanzees.” But what if someone actually succeeded… how likely is it that “real” humanzees might exist, and if so, what does this mean in terms of human evolution and modern primatological studies?

