TGR 11.23.15. Strange Seafaring and Maritime Mysteries

This week on The Gralien Report, we discuss U.S. President Barack Obama, who has, during his presidency, said more about the subject of UFOs than any other commander in chief. During his recent interview with GQ, here’s what he told HBO’s Bill Simmons he found his briefings on subjects like UFOs, “a little disappointing,” noting that, “People always ask me about Roswell and the aliens and UFOs, and it turns out the stuff going on that’s top secret isn’t nearly as exciting as you expect. In this day and age, it’s not as top secret as you’d think.”
Perhaps more interesting than this statement is the fact that, in response to a question about the JFK assassination, Mr. Obama actually chose to mention Roswell and UFOs. By virtue of calling it “disappointing”, one might even guess that he’d had something of a passing interest in the subject.
Then in the show’s second hour, Micah recounts unusual experiences he had during a recent visit to one of the oldest cities in America: Charleston, South Carolina. Exploring the literary ties to the city’s past, we uncover information — and inspiration — behind icons like H.P. Lovecraft and Edgar Allan Poe, who both visited the town. Finally, as our discussions of the seaport town set said and move adrift, we examine some of Poe’s alleged “predictions” about a maritime disaster, as well as that most famous of seafaring tragedies: the sinking of the Titanic. How much truth could there be to the alternative theories suggested about the ship’s sinking, and what was the ultimate fate of the ship’s captain?
Finally, had there been a famous investigative journalist that “predicted” the tragedy, and his own death as a result of it? We examine all this, and more, on this week’s Gralien Report Podcast.
Dear Micah,
I may be woefully uninformed, but I do not understand the ‘conversations’ between yourself and R. Hobbs, before the programs begin. Why does he make those annoying sounds, repeated words, loud shouts, etc.? It all sounds like some inside conversation between the 2 of you. Honestly, is this a new kind of humor I am not aware of? Does everyone else understand, and I am the only one who doesn’t? I’d like to have this explained to me. It all seems totally irrelevant, to me.
Sincerely, Kristine Lake
I have to agree with Kristine. Very unprofessional and clownish.
Hi Kristine,
Thanks for taking time to write about this… the “prologues” at the beginning of each show are purely intended as humor, and I actually get a lot of positive feedback about these. Too much of what is presented in the world of the so-called “paranormal” these days is presented with this seriousness, whilst the discussions taking place are, in truth, hardly anything that can (or should) be taken seriously. I’m surprised that no one had complained about it prior to you… but it’s simply presented as entertainment, and intentionally so, as an alternative to the kind of stodgy “news” we find on television and radio. I do also appreciate, despite your aversion to it, your polite question about it.
I have to disagree entirely with Sum Ting Wong’s assessment of it being “unprofessional and clownish”, although then again, I’ve never professed to be a professional… or for that matter, anything more than a clown behind a microphone. 😉
Cheers,
Micah
Keep doing it Micah. It’s obvious to me you guys are just killing time until you go live. Might as well have some fun while you’re waiting.
Hmmm, someone called “Sum Ting Wong” complaining about being “clownish” . . .