TGR 11.07.16. 13,000 BC: The History of The Future

This week, on the eve of the U.S. election, the Gralien Gang is holed up in the bunker like political activists in some foreign embassy, as we await the passing of the impending “election of doom.” In advance of the election melee, we take a look at what affect the outcome of this political year may have on science, and particularly space exploration.

Historians often have said that we study the past, so that we will not make the same mistakes as those who came before us. Therefore, recapping a week of research we spent in Charleston, South Carolina in the final days of October, 2016, the Gralien Gang is joined by our friend and research associate, Jason Pentrail, to discuss some interesting archaeological research we’ve been engaged with lately. What does studying the ancient past help us learn about the way forward for humanity in the coming years?

