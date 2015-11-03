TGR 11.02.15. The Weird Mind of H.P. Lovecraft

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
This week on The Gralien Report, news of a passenger jet that crashed after breaking apart as it passed over Egypt has aroused suspicions about the cause of the incident. Following discussion of the case, we examine listener reports of odd experiences, one of which seems to suggest more of the “information from nowhere” phenomenon which seems to enter people’s minds as if told to them by a friend or relative, but later revealed to have been of more uncertain–if not impossible–origins.
Then during hour two, historian and researcher Vance Pollock joins us in studio as we share a discussion about the life of weird fiction author H.P. Lovecraft, one of the defining writers of horror and science fiction in the 20th century. In recent years, Lovecraft’s work has seen a resurgence in interest among horror aficionados, as well as some controversy. We examine the author’s attitudes about life, and his influence on horror films of the decades that would follow his short, but impactful career as an unparalleled fiction writer.
Hey Micah
Loved your H.P. Lovecraft segment. Maybe you would consider a similar one on the horror writer Clark Ashton Smith.
It is very common knowledge to me so I assume everybody has heard this but I may be wrong and I think if you don’t know this about sleep paralysis you need too. Sleep Paralysis only happens when you sleep on your back. Can you get into this Micah and at least expose the audience to this piece of the puzzle and see if indeed every time sleep paralysis occurs it is a result of laying on the back. For this reason I have trained myself to side sleep and indeed have not had another experience and have wondered if sleeping on your back is putting bad pressure on the spine and causing it or anything other than our favorite hag? (=P)I have heard of people waking up by moving their fingers I can move my fingers another man learned to moan out and his wife being a light sleeper wakes up and nudges him awake none of them aware that back sleeping is probably the cause. the spine and all the nerves that run up it have to be a factor. Hope this info can help people like a woman I know who experienced it as demons throwing her spirit around the room. All you have to do is side sleep to escape this hellish experience rather than the solution society offered her in dangerous experimental psychotropic drugs. The More You Know!
Sleep paralysis only happens when you sleep on your back? I can tell you from experience that that is an untrue statement.