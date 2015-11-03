TGR 11.02.15. The Weird Mind of H.P. Lovecraft

This week on The Gralien Report, news of a passenger jet that crashed after breaking apart as it passed over Egypt has aroused suspicions about the cause of the incident. Following discussion of the case, we examine listener reports of odd experiences, one of which seems to suggest more of the “information from nowhere” phenomenon which seems to enter people’s minds as if told to them by a friend or relative, but later revealed to have been of more uncertain–if not impossible–origins.

Then during hour two, historian and researcher Vance Pollock joins us in studio as we share a discussion about the life of weird fiction author H.P. Lovecraft, one of the defining writers of horror and science fiction in the 20th century. In recent years, Lovecraft’s work has seen a resurgence in interest among horror aficionados, as well as some controversy. We examine the author’s attitudes about life, and his influence on horror films of the decades that would follow his short, but impactful career as an unparalleled fiction writer.

