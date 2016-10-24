TGR 10.24.16. Ouija Boards & Horrors of the Silver Screen

This week on The Gralien Report, as the leaves continue to fall over the Southeast, Micah and the Gralien Reverend take to the highways, broadcasting remotely on the latest developments in the realm of the esoteric. Subjects we discuss include a strange hovering object seen over Geneva, Switzerland recently, as well as guitarist Tom DeLonge breaking his silence about the Wikileaks emails that “outed” one of his contacts. We also discuss science versus pseudoscience, in relation to a question from a listener who asks whether some people in the UFO community are “just making things up” (the short answer here is, yes, they do!). Is there merit to the further study of those things which academic institutions and the scientific establishment excludes? Yes… but there is certainly a right way and a very wrong way to go about it.

Then in Hour Two, we take a look at the recent discovery that monkeys break rocks and produce flaking which, at one time, archaeologists believed could only be produced by humans. Apparently this isn’t the case after all. Then in the spirit of the season, we get into some discussion of creepy tales involving Ouija boards, where experiencers describe their unusual (and often unsettling) experiences. Ouija boards have also figured into a number of horror films over the years, which leads us to discussing some of the finest instances (in our opinion) of horror cinema. These include the famous silent film Nosferatu, as well as Werner Hertzog’s 1979 remake, Nosferatu: Phantom der Nacht, along with cult classics that include Suspiria, Lair of the White Worm, and several others.

